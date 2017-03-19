Sophia Parker wins Vergennes Lions Speak-Out competition

VERGENNES — Vergennes senior, Sophia Parker, won the recent Vergennes Lions Speak-out competition, and will compete in the state competition in mid-March. The theme this year, is “New Mountains to Climb” which is the Lions International President Bob Corlew’s theme.

Others competing were Alyse Beauchemin, Brandon Cousino and Sarah Dee Webber. Their coach was Cookie Steponaitis, former teacher at Vergennes Union High School. She mentioned how proud she was with the work that the students put into this effort. 

Everyone did an outstanding job presenting their take on the theme, what it means for them as younger citizens and students, and what it means for the 1.4 million Lions Clubs members around the world. Regardless of what we have accomplished, there is always another need that must be addressed. 

President Jim McClay commented on what faith it gives him in the future after listening to the presentations of these three outstanding students.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines