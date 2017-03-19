Sophia Parker wins Vergennes Lions Speak-Out competition

× Expand Student competitors from the Speak-out competition. From left to right, winner Sophia Parker, Alyce Bearchemin, Brandon Cousino, and Sarah Dee Webber.

VERGENNES — Vergennes senior, Sophia Parker, won the recent Vergennes Lions Speak-out competition, and will compete in the state competition in mid-March. The theme this year, is “New Mountains to Climb” which is the Lions International President Bob Corlew’s theme.

Others competing were Alyse Beauchemin, Brandon Cousino and Sarah Dee Webber. Their coach was Cookie Steponaitis, former teacher at Vergennes Union High School. She mentioned how proud she was with the work that the students put into this effort.

Everyone did an outstanding job presenting their take on the theme, what it means for them as younger citizens and students, and what it means for the 1.4 million Lions Clubs members around the world. Regardless of what we have accomplished, there is always another need that must be addressed.

President Jim McClay commented on what faith it gives him in the future after listening to the presentations of these three outstanding students.