Speak Easy Cafe in Rutland to host The Rumpus!

× Expand Speak Easy Café

RUTLAND — The Rumpus is an evening of live storytelling that started in January, 2016 at the Speak Easy Café in Rutland. On Jan. 28 they will end their first season with a fundraiser for the Rutland community theatre company, Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre. The producers, Bridgett Scott and Michael Kingsbury, have coordinated 12 shows inspired by NPR’s The Moth. They have performed at the Speak Easy Café, The Wilson Castle, Chaffee Arts, The Northshire Bookstore, The Green Mountain Energy Innovation Center, Middlebury’s Marquis Theater, Stone Valley Arts and Chester’s The Book Nook. They will end their first year with the Brick Box performance for a Story Slam Competition with nine storytellers who will compete for $175 in prizes and bragging rights.

The Moth, on which The Rumpus is modeled, is a non-profit group based in New York City dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. Founded in 1997, the organization presents a wide range of theme-based storytelling events across the United States and abroad, often featuring prominent literary and cultural personalities. The Moth offers a weekly podcast, and in 2009 launched a national public radio show, The Moth Radio Hour, which won a 2010 Peabody Award. The 2013 story collection The Moth: 50 True Stories reached #22 on The New York Times Paperback Nonfiction Best-Seller List.

The event will be presented in the Brick Box at the Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The storytellers are Meg Barrows, Sam Bonosevetch, Steve Costello, G.W. Foley, Deena Frankle, Ann Lezak, David Mook, Judi Tompkins, and Kevin Voltz. Bonnie Pritchard and Peter Marsh will serve as judges. Bridgett Scott will host the performance and she and Michael Kingsbury are the producers.

Each storyteller must tell a true, first person story told extemporaneously. The stories must be told, not read, nor can the teller use notes. Stand-up comedy, crowd work and a series of jokes are all not allowed. Each storyteller has up to seven minutes to tell their favorite story (stories?). There is no theme. Each story is judged on its own merits. The judges select the winners.

The Rumpus presented in the Brick Box, has limited seating. Reservations are available by calling the Paramount Box Office at (802) 775-0903, stopping by the box office or going on-line at their website: www.Paramountlive.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door based on availability and are $20, general admission.

For more information about Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre visit the Company’s website at www.actorsrepvt.org and like us on Facebook. You can also reach us at: ART, PO Box 580, Rutland, Vermont 05702 or e-mail at: actorsreptvt@aol.com.