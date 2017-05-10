Spring snowfall is like sugar on the mountain

by

MIDDLEBURY - Middlebury resident Wendy Edwards shared her photograph of May 9 showing aspen and ash trees leafing out, with snow on mountain-all pictured together on the morning after a spring storm dusted the highest summits of the Green Mountain range.

Edwards saw the scene while driving her car along U.S. Route 7 near the Rutland and Bennington county lines.

Summits above 2,000 feet were snowcapped ranging from Bennington in the south to Mount Mansfield in the north. Snow-covered also Addison County's highest peaks such as Bread Loaf Mountain (3,835 feet) and Lincoln Mountain (3,975 feet).

So far this month, temperatures in the region have been below normal with continued cloud cover providing occasional breaks of sunshine.

Top Headlines