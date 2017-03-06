Sprinkler system works at industrial building

Example of importance of such systems

RUTLAND — A fire at an industrial building in Rutland left minimal damage to the property thanks in part to a well-maintained fire suppression sprinkler system.  The Feb. 16 fire occurred in Questech Labs, a business within GSM Properties at 92 Park Street in Rutland.

Rutland City Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 8:51 p.m. after alarms within the building began to sound.  The first units on scene reported audible fire alarms sounding with light smoke conditions and an odor of something burning on the second floor. While investigating, crews noticed heavier smoke conditions and the sound of sprinklers dispensing water in Questech Labs on the second floor.  Inside the lab, two sprinkler heads had activated extinguishing the fire within the room.

Crews ventilated the structure and turned off the sprinkler system.  No extension of fire was found outside the Questech Lab. The origin of fire was located next to a shop vacuum located in the lab. The cause of and dollar loss due to the fire is undetermined.  However, initial reports indicate damage was limited to water and smoke inside the lab.  There were no injuries.

GSM Properties is a large industrial building housing several businesses including: Questech, Green Mountain Window, Vermont Food Bank, Stratabond, and Tatum’s Totes.  Those businesses employ approximately 80-90 people inside the building, and all of the companies were able to open as scheduled the following day without interruption to their business.

This event illustrates the benefits of a properly installed and maintained fire sprinkler system.  The fire was contained to the point of origin, which minimized property damage, curtailed the risk to first responders, and ensured businesses in the building could open as usual – and employees had a place to work.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines