Stafford Technical Center Celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

× Expand File photo Stafford Technical Center

RUTLAND — Students and faculty at Stafford Technical Center will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month®. This year’s tagline is Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow! CTE Month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college and career ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields. Mayor Louras, signed a proclamation declaring February 2017 as Career Technical Education Month in the city of Rutland.

One of the special activities scheduled is our first ever business open house. On Feb. 28, we invite local business people to visit our school during the day between 10 and 2 to see our students in action. Later that week on March 2, we host our Spring Open House for interested students and families from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The activities planned over the next month will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” said Glenn Olson, director of the school. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

CTE encompasses 94 percent of high school students and 13 million postsecondary students in the United States and includes high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, four-year universities and more. CTE is a major part of the solution to myriad national economic and workforce problems, such as high school dropout rates, a weakened economy, global competitiveness and massive layoffs. At a time when opportunity for employment is so critical, CTE programs in every community are ensuring students are equipped with the skills to successfully enter the workforce.

Stafford Technical Center has been providing technical education since 1974. Our students come from a wide variety of backgrounds, with personal goals ranging from college, immediate workplace, or apprenticeship. We accept students from all over the Rutland region, including home schooled students and adult day students.

For more information about Stafford Technical Center, call 802-770-1033.