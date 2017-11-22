Stalking New England’s vanished dinosaurs

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A highly detailed Triassic-age Coelophysis fossil replica is on display at the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, Vt. This early dinosaur grew to nearly 10 feet in length and left footprints along the Connecticut Valley south of Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY | Running from the Carolinas north, through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and up along the Connecticut Valley—and the eastern side of Vermont, then on into Nova Scotia—are outcrops of the so-called Newark Basin rocks, evidence of a prehistoric rift valley, formed 200 million years ago.

The well-studied Newark Basin rocks touch the border of Vermont and then disappear thanks to the work of Ice Age glaciers. But the famous rocks reappear hundreds of miles to the north, near the Bay of Fundy.

It’s too bad that no dinosaur remains have been found in the Green Mountain State, but—as Connecticut-based science writer Brendan Hanrahan points out—researchers are confident that the dinosaurs were indeed living here millions of years ago.

“The Connecticut Valley just doesn’t fit an image of a world where bizarre reptiles once menaced their prey, brandishing monstrous teeth and terrible claws,” according to Hanrahan, author of “In the Connecticut Valley of the Dinosaurs”. He notes that the word dinosaur, coined by British biologist Richard Owen in 1842, is Greek for “terrible lizard”. Certainly, most of us don’t think of Vermont, let alone other New England states, when we think of dinosaur fossils.

But not too far to the south of us, in the Connecticut Valley of Massachusetts and Connecticut, where trace fossils of early meat-eating theropod dinosaurs continue to be found.

New England’s best dinosaur site is open year round (except for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays) to the public at Rocky Hill, Conn.

Connecticut’s Dinosaur State Park preserves a slab of a petrified Jurassic muddy lakeshore with hundreds of track prints from dinosaurs large and small.

The famous Rocky Hill site, discovered by accident in 1966 during a construction job, dates to the transition of the Triassic to the Jurassic periods.

Today, Rocky Hill is an amazing place to visit, where you can glimpse, through a window back in time, prehistoric New England and its lost world of dinosaurs.

The late, sci-fi author Michael Crichton would be proud of Rock Hill—that’s why you can think of this park as New England’s very own “Jurassic Park” (minus dino GMOs, thankfully).