Starksboro attorney named to PUC

STARKSBORO | Vermont Public Utility Commission (PUC) officials appointed Staff attorney John Cotter of Starksboro as its new deputy general counsel.

A new policy director, Tom Knauer, was also named.

In addition to assisting the PUC general counsel, Cotter will continue to serve as a team leader, hearing officer, and key support to the Commission in major cases. He also will provide legal advice to the commission officials and staff.

Cotter joined the PUC in 2010 and has served as a staff attorney and hearing officer since that time. He has presided over many cases and served as lead staff on several cases that were presided over directly by the Commission.

Prior to joining the PUC, Cotter served as a staff attorney at the Department of Public Service beginning in 2000, and he worked in private practice at the law firm of Ward, Kelley & Babb in South Burlington. He received his law degree from Vermont Law School in 1993 and a journalism degree from Saint Michael’s College in 1983.

Commission Chair Anthony Roisman told the Eagle, “I am pleased... the commission has selected John Cotter to be the new deputy general counsel and Tom Knauer to be the new policy director. The management team selected them after interviews with several highly qualified applicants for each position.”