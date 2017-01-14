Start the new year with more food on your table!

BENNINGTON — BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont offers information about the 3SquaresVT program and personalized application assistance. Staff are ready to help residents sign up for this benefit and access healthful meals.

3SquaresVT is an important nutrition program that provides benefits based upon income, expenses and the number of people in each household. It helps recipients pay for all types of food so they can follow a balanced diet, including vegetables, dairy products, protein and grains.

Many people are eligible for this benefit but have not yet applied, including senior citizens, students, families with children and singles – applicants can receive benefits even if they work, own a home and a car. To make an appointment in Bennington, call 802-447-7515 or in Rutland call 802-775-0878.