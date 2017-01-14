Start the new year with more food on your table!

BENNINGTON — BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont offers information about the 3SquaresVT program and personalized application assistance. Staff are ready to help residents sign up for this benefit and access healthful meals.

3SquaresVT is an important nutrition program that provides benefits based upon income, expenses and the number of people in each household. It helps recipients pay for all types of food so they can follow a balanced diet, including vegetables, dairy products, protein and grains.

Many people are eligible for this benefit but have not yet applied, including senior citizens, students, families with children and singles – applicants can receive benefits even if they work, own a home and a car. To make an appointment in Bennington, call 802-447-7515 or in Rutland call 802-775-0878.

Tags

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines