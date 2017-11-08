State can’t track greenhouse gas goals

MONTPELIER | On Oct. 12, former Vermont state Sen. Wendy Wilton of Rutland asked her Facebook friends, “Anybody have an update on whether or not Vermont is meeting its [greenhouse gas emission reduction] goals?”

Last week I heard Vermont’s climate czar give his answer: ‘No’. The numbers don’t exist.

The fault lies with the Trump administration and the science of measuring and gathering greenhouse gas data...

Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Peter Wolke, chair of the Governor’s Climate Action Commission, somberly told the Legislature’s Joint Energy Committee (Sen. Ginny Lyons, Chair) the plan started slowly: emissions from 1990 to 2013 actually rose almost 5 percent. But since 2013 the work has slowed because standards and metrics keep changing.

For example, methane has been discovered to be 25 times, and nitrous oxide 300 times, more potent than carbon dioxide.

Also, as soon as the Trump administration took over, important baseline data on the Environmental Protection Agency website disappeared. It is still missing...

“I don’t know if it’s possible to catch up,” Wolke said...

***

The Vermont unemployment rate fell to 2.9 percent in September, the lowest since December 2000.

***

Assisted death supporters want Vermont doctors to say it is ‘ethical’ In 2013, Act 39 made physician-assisted death legal.

Now, doctors should call it ethical, too, according to a resolution before the Vermont Medical Society annual meeting Saturday morning Nov. 4, in Woodstock...

A federal judge has ruled that under Act 39, doctors do not have the affirmative duty to inform patients about assisted suicide, and may refer patients’ questions to another physician.

A challenge to that ruling will be held Nov. 20 in federal court in Rutland.

***

A proposed Derby Center “solar farm” would overload the Northeast Kingdom’s (NEK) already stressed power grid, state utility officials told the Vermont Public Utilities Commission last month.

Existing wind turbines and solar panels already stand idle on days when there’s too much power for the region’s power lines.

Utilities oppose all new commercial renewable energy in the NEK until this problem is solved, according to the Chronicle in Barton.

