State headliners: Marijuana, Act 250 and social media

MONTPELIER | Jake Perkinson, former investor and board member of a medical marijuana dispensary, has been named co-chair of the Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission.

The other co-chair is Tom Little, moderator of the Federalist Society panel discussion on legalization, as reported by State House Headliners Aug. 21. Both are lawyers with strong political party affiliations. Little served as a GOP legislator from Shelburne 1992-2002. Perkinson is former chair of the Vermont Democratic Party. A Sept. 7 press release from the governor’s office describes the co-chair appointments as bi-partisan.

The Legislature, state agencies and law enforcement will appoint the other 11 members. The commission is “charged with recommending a comprehensive approach to addressing health, safety, regulatory and infrastructure needs when considering legalized marijuana use,” the press release said. The commission will meet next month for the first time and will issue an initial report by Jan. 15.

Re: highway safety, the Aug. 25 2017 Denver Post reports: “The number of drivers involved in fatal crashes in Colorado who tested positive for marijuana has risen sharply each year since 2013, more than doubling in that time, federal and state data show.”

Apply Golden Rule to social media use, Gov. Scott says:

Speaking Sept. 7 at the ISO-New England Consumer Liaison Group at the Woodstock Inn, Gov. Scott drew a good laugh when he encouraged social media users to obey the Golden Rule: “Tweet others the way you would like to be tweeted.” FYI – the governor’s Twitter handle is @GovPhilScott.

Raising minimum wage would harm low-income families with children

From Aug. 15 Vermont Digger: “Vermonters with incomes near the federal poverty line stand to lose more in benefits than they would gain from an increased minimum wage if they have young children, experts told the Minimum Wage Study Committee” Thursday, Aug. 10.

Real wage growth in Vermont has been slow, even negative at times, economist Tom Kavet told the committee. In addition to the potential loss of benefits, the increase to $15 could eliminate an estimated 3,000 low-income jobs due to automation and other employer belt-tightening. Sen. Michael Sirotkin reportedly told the panel the $15 minimum is “not set in stone.”