State makes improvements to “Big E” ag building

A 1940s tinted postcard shows the official, permanent New England states exposition buildings at the Big E in Springfield, Mass. The State of Vermont has made improvement to its exhibit hall.

MIDDLEBURY | Many Vermont farmers and agribusiness owners make it a point to be a part of Massachusetts’ end-of-summer BigE-Eastern States Exposition, New England’s largest agribusiness showcase and exposition.

This year, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture’s Food and Markets has teamed up with the Department of Tourism to help spread its Twitter “#thinkvt” message and bring exhibitors in that demonstrate why Vermont is a special place to live, work and do business.

Vermont will once again share its culture and heritage with more than 1 million attendees at the Big E, New England’s largest agricultural fair, which commences this week in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The fair will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

“An already popular Big E attraction, the Vermont Building has added some new key features to help showcase Vermont products,” according to Trevor Audet of the Agency of Agriculture. “The Journey’s End patio has been constructed in the back of the building, complete with a new performing stage, additional vendors and elegant landscaping, all replicating Vermont’s charming beauty.”

Audet said that Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to visit the Vermont Building on Vermont Day, Saturday, Sept. 23, with live music and more of a dozen Vermont businesses on hand.

Several businesses from Addison County will exhibit products at the Big E: Maple Landmark, Vermont Flannel, Danforth Pewter, Champlain Orchard and Vermont Cookie Love.