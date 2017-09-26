State oks marijuana dispensary

× Expand Photo provided PhytoScience Institute plans on operating medical marijuana dispensing sites in Bennington and St. Albans.

MONTPELIER | The Vermont Department of Public Safety has conditionally approved PhytoScience Institute, LLC, as the state's fifth marijuana dispensary. This past legislative session, the legislature increased the number of authorized marijuana dispensaries from four to five with the passage of Act 65.

PhytoScience Institute, LLC, plans on operating dispensing sites in Bennington and St. Albans, two underserved areas of the state. Once PhytoScience satisfies the stipulations set forth in statute, a limited operating registration certificate will be issued.

PhytoScience was one of five applicants to submit a complete application seeking the fifth marijuana dispensary registration certificate.

Applications were scored on the basis of, among other things, the overall health needs of registered patients; the convenience of the proposed location(s) for registered patients; business plan and facility information; and security. PhytoScience recorded the highest overall score.

As of the end of August, there were 4,609 patients enrolled with the Vermont Marijuana Registry.

For questions regarding the Vermont Marijuana Registry, contact Lindsey Wells, marijuana program administrator, at Lindsey.Wells@vermont.gov or at (802) 241-5222.