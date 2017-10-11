State Police awards

MONTPELIER | Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew Birmingham took the opportunity last week to congratulate those who are receiving promotions within the Vermont State Police, and members of our community for acts of heroism and community service.

The annual accolades, held at the House Chamber at Vermont’s Statehouse in Montpelier, recognize VSP members for serving their communities:

Commissioner’s Award

• Maj. William Sheets: For his dedication, commitment and leadership during his tenure with the Vermont State Police.

• Neil Van Dyke: For being instrumental in increasing the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team’s capabilities, membership, training and equipment.

Lifesaving Award

• Trooper Jason Schlesinger: For actions taken on June 17, 2016 responding to a call for assistance regarding a 27-year-old male suffering from a drug overdose.

• Troopers Michael Mattuchio and Ashley Farmer: For actions taken on June 30, 2017 when both responded to a request from a local mental health agency regarding a suicidal female.

Division Commander’s Award

• Corp. Michael Sorensen - For actions taken on Aug. 25, 2016 after overhearing a radio transmission reporting that a child had fallen over the falls at the Hamilton Falls in Jamaica.