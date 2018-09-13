State Police crimefighter set to retire

× Expand VSP photo provided Vermont State Police Capt. J.P. Sinclair, second from right, joins other members of the Vermont State Police during graduation ceremonies for the 105th Basic Training Class at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford. Sinclair is retiring effective Sept. 14 following 31 years of service.

PITTSFORD | In the annals of Vermont crime fighting, Vermont State Police (VSP) Capt. Jean-Paul (J.P.) Sinclair will go down as one of the state’s law enforcement titans. This month, the investigator will retire after more than 30 years on the job.

Sinclair first joined the VSP force in 1987. He is credited with having investigated the state’s highest profile criminal cases. While Sinclair’s retirement is just part of the normal flow of personnel transitions in the agency, he has big shoes to fill.

By Sinclair’s own account, he is the son of a career Vermont State Police officer. And he was still a college student, enrolled at Iowa State University, when he started his law enforcement career as an auxiliary trooper back in 1987. After college graduation, Sinclair became a full-time trooper.

According to VSP records, Sinclair was appointed the state’s chief criminal investigator in 2013; however, he was a respected detective for more than 20 years. Since the beginning of this year, Sinclair was chief of the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

“Once I got into criminal investigations I just knew this was exactly what I wanted to do. It’s an amazing group of people who make me proud every day,” Sinclair said, referring to his colleagues. “It’s a thrill to be in this chair and to see the work that goes on every day, the successes in any number of cases every day. It’s just very gratifying.”

Sinclair said that the mission of the Major Crime Unit is to investigate Vermont’s most serious offenses, especially homicides and suspicious missing-persons cases, along with officer-involved shootings.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigations, meanwhile, handles other serious matters, such as death investigations, sexual assaults, crimes against children, embezzlements, robberies and other felony-level cases,”according to the agency.

Sinclair has been in the news spotlight since 2013 as he headed up the investigation of some of the state’s most heinous crimes.

“In my career they were the most challenging, and the most rewarding when you came to the end on them,” he said. “It’s hard to really pick any particular case. There are a lot of cases that got more public and media attention than others, but inside the investigation, it didn’t matter. The intensity of the effort was always the same. No matter who the victim was, we were always putting max effort in to solve the case.”

Retirement for Sinclair now means spending more time with family, which includes two teenage children with the oldest in college.

“Now I’m going to be at every soccer game, every basketball game,” he said.

Upon Sinclair’s retirement on Sept. 14, Capt. Jeremy Hill will transfer from Special Operations Commander to lead the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Capt. Michael Manley will transfer from B Troop Commander to Special Operations Commander.