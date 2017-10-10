State to honor Middlebury teacher

× Expand Photo provided Karen Greene

MIDDLEBURY | Karen Greene, a high school English teacher at Middlebury Union High School is the 2018 Vermont Teacher of the Year Distinguished Finalist.

Greene will be honored by the Vermont Agency of Education at the University of Vermont’s Outstanding Teacher Day on Oct. 12.

Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe will speak at the celebration.

The main focus of the event will be to honor the 2018 Vermont Teacher of the Year, Linda Cloutier-Namdar, an Essex High School English teacher.

The celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Grand Maple Ballroom, Davis Center, on the UVM campus.

Sara Doncaster, music director at Lake Region Union High School was the 2018 Vermont Teacher of the Year Alternate.

Greene has been an English teacher at Middlebury Union High School for 25 years. She earned a B.A. degree from Middlebury College, and a M.A.T. degree from Brown University.

Greene’s recent honors include St. Michael’s 2017 Unsung Hero Award, Addison Central School District/University of Vermont 2016 Outstanding Teacher, and Jo and Dave Cole/Middlebury Congregational Church Youth Group 2016 Outstanding Educator Award. She lives in Cornwall, with her husband Rick Greene. She has three grown children Patrick, Molly, and Claire.