State to install emergency temporary bridges in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — The accelerating deterioration of two bridges in downtown Middlebury has prompted Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn to issue an emergency order authorizing the installation of two temporary bridges to ensure public safety. Inspections have shown the bridges on VT Rt 30 and Merchants Row to be safe for travel, but officials are concerned about their condition and want to head off future disruptions in travel. The two bridges allow trains to travel below street level in the downtown area.

“We have been monitoring these bridges closely,” said Secretary Flynn. “In view of the current project timeline and the rapidly evolving state of the structures, we feel it is prudent to install temporary bridges this summer, before we are forced into a situation requiring an emergency closure. This declaration allows VTrans to prioritize our resources and accelerate the design to rapidly install these bridges.”

Flynn cited the sudden closure of the Lake Champlain Bridge and subsequent travel complications that resulted from that sudden closure as a reason for taking preventive action now.

The state had planned to keep the 100 year old bridges in place until work began on a permanent replacement project in the spring, but VTrans engineers determined that it will be better and safer to remove them proactively because of “pop-outs” and crumbling, delaminating concrete near the bottom.

Middlebury’s Selectboard Chair, Brian Carpenter, agrees that decisive action is needed to protect the safety of the community. The Board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. to discuss the impacts of the project on residents, merchants and drivers.

The installation of the temporary bridges is scheduled for June. Pedestrian bridges will be included in order to maintain full access to the downtown area.