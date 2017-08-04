Statehouse Headliners: Economy before climate, says Scott

The newly-formed Vermont Climate Action Commission must grow the economy, put Vermonters on a path to affordability and not leave anyone behind, a July 20 statement from the office of Gov. Phil Scott stated.

The commission comprised of business, state government and policy group leaders has been given “the task of unifying Vermont’s ambitious climate and economic goals.”

Scott said at a July 20 press conference that “it may be expensive here in Vermont to produce renewable energy. … [But] we’ve seen in Canada, in particular, that they have an over-abundance of renewable energy that they’re willing to part with,” according to True North Reports.

Both commission and governor have been panned on social media by climate change skeptics, who see the commission as proof the governor has embraced uneconomic climate strategies. It should be noted, however, that Scott has rejected fossil fuel divestment, the carbon tax and ridgeline wind development and supports affordable Canadian hydropower. Also, his administration was instrumental in preventing an increase in Efficiency Vermont surcharges on ratepayers’ monthly bills.

The naming of Paul Costello as commission vice-chairman is a hopeful sign that economic development will be given serious emphasis.

As executive director for the Vermont Council on Rural Development, Costello has been focused on helping communities build economic strength. The commission will hold its first meeting in August and should deliver a plan to the governor by next July.

Guy Page is affiliated with the Vermont Energy Partnership, Divestment Facts, Vermont Alliance for Ethical Healthcare and the Church at Prison.