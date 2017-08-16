Statehouse Headliners: Immigrants fleeing to Canada, Vermont logging in decline

MONTPELIER - Immigrants seeking asylum in Canada have been traveling in large numbers to an unmanned border crossing in Champlain, New York, where they are arrested by Canadian police for illegal entry, WCAX reported July 31.

Other press reports show similar activity in Derby Line. Olympic Stadium in Montreal has been reopened to house asylum seekers, whose numbers grew to 1,500 this July alone, the New York Times reported.

Why is this happening? One explanation cited by Canadian politicians is that immigrants fearing U.S. immigration crackdown are seeking a new life in Canada through a loophole in a 2002 diplomatic agreement.

Immigrants in the U.S. without documentation are refused entry into Canada at manned Customs stations and ports of entry, such as the facility on I-89 at Highgate Springs. The Safe Third Party Agreement between Canada and the U.S. requires immigrants seeking asylum to request it in the first country they enter — in the case of most of these immigrants, the United States. But like many diplomatic agreements, there’s a loophole. Immigrants to the U.S. may enter and remain in Canada — albeit after being placed under arrest — if they seek entry at the many unguarded, illegal border crossings along the thousands of miles of border. The Champlain, New York crossing is easily accessible by throughway from major population centers on the U.S. eastern seaboard.

After arrest at Champlain, immigrants may stay in Canada while their asylum request is heard. If the request is denied, asylum seekers must be returned to their country of origin.

“We’re stretched to the limit,” a Quebec provincial official reportedly told the Times. Many immigrants are reportedly Haitian or African people for whom French is a first language. Politicians on both sides of the immigration issue would revise it to reflect the new reality of large numbers of immigrants choosing to flee the U.S., their original country of choice for emigration.

