Statehouse headliners: Pot study deadline up in the air

MONTPELIER | Earlier this summer, Gov. Phil Scott announced plans for a marijuana legalization study commission.

The commission members have not yet been named, and there’s no deadline for reporting to the Vermont Legislature, a senior administration official confirmed last week. The intention is still to have a report ready by January, the official said.

Vermont receives millions from other states in regional carbon “cap and trade”

Last week, state officials praised a plan for higher penalties for power plant greenhouse gas emissions in the nine northeastern member states, including Vermont, of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). But if you’re worried these penalties will come out of Vermont’s pocket – don’t be. Instead, we benefit. RGGI is a “pay to pollute” cap and trade system that takes money from states where fossil fuel power is generated and gives it to states with little or no fossil fuel generation – like Vermont, which passed on coal and gas plant construction in favor of Vermont Yankee, hydro and, more recently, wind, biomass and solar power.

Since Vermont Yankee closed, Vermont now consumes more fossil fuel power, but because the power is made elsewhere (mostly in southern New England), we don’t pay the RGGI penalties...

Gov. Scott wants underwater transmission line to pay for Lake Champlain cleanup

At his news conference in Barre last Thursday, Gov. Scott was asked by reporters where the money will come from for the hugely expensive cleanup of Lake Champlain. His specific, emphatic answer: He hopes much of it will come from the TDI Clean Power Link, one of several competing Northern New England power projects proposed to deliver renewable Canadian electricity to southern New England. TDI has pledged about $200 million in lake cleanup funds.

Hometown of historic “SolarFest” sours on local solar project

For two decades, early promoters and enthusiasts of solar power held a “Solarfest” in Middletown Springs, a small Rutland County town. But now many residents oppose a large-scale solar project that would replace a local apple orchard with five acres of solar panels, Michael Bielawski of True North Reports online reported Aug. 29.