Statehouse headliners: Pot study deadline up in the air

MONTPELIER | Earlier this summer, Gov. Phil Scott announced plans for a marijuana legalization study commission.
The commission members have not yet been named, and there’s no deadline for reporting to the Vermont Legislature, a senior administration official confirmed last week. The intention is still to have a report ready by January, the official said.
Vermont receives millions from other states in regional carbon “cap and trade”
Last week, state officials praised a plan for higher penalties for power plant greenhouse gas emissions in the nine northeastern member states, including Vermont, of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). But if you’re worried these penalties will come out of Vermont’s pocket – don’t be. Instead, we benefit. RGGI is a “pay to pollute” cap and trade system that takes money from states where fossil fuel power is generated and gives it to states with little or no fossil fuel generation – like Vermont, which passed on coal and gas plant construction in favor of Vermont Yankee, hydro and, more recently, wind, biomass and solar power.
Since Vermont Yankee closed, Vermont now consumes more fossil fuel power, but because the power is made elsewhere (mostly in southern New England), we don’t pay the RGGI penalties...
Gov. Scott wants underwater transmission line to pay for Lake Champlain cleanup
At his news conference in Barre last Thursday, Gov. Scott was asked by reporters where the money will come from for the hugely expensive cleanup of Lake Champlain. His specific, emphatic answer: He hopes much of it will come from the TDI Clean Power Link, one of several competing Northern New England power projects proposed to deliver renewable Canadian electricity to southern New England. TDI has pledged about $200 million in lake cleanup funds.
Hometown of historic “SolarFest” sours on local solar project
For two decades, early promoters and enthusiasts of solar power held a “Solarfest” in Middletown Springs, a small Rutland County town. But now many residents oppose a large-scale solar project that would replace a local apple orchard with five acres of solar panels, Michael Bielawski of True North Reports online reported Aug. 29.
Pro-assisted death groups oppose physician freedom agreement
Earlier this year, the state of Vermont and a federal judge agreed that Act 39, Vermont’s assisted death law, does not require doctors to inform terminally-ill patients about assisted suicide. Instead, doctors may direct questions to another physician. On Aug. 23, this legal agreement was challenged by two assisted-death groups.
The groups, Compassion & Choices and Patient Choices Vermont, say the agreement “causes confusion about physician obligations to patients.”
Iran refuses U.N. nuclear inspection; Israeli consul general visits this week
Iran is ignoring a request by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley for U.N. inspection of military sites to determine compliance with the 2015 Iran/U.N. nuclear weapons development agreement, the Associated Press reported Aug. 29. An Iranian government spokesperson called Haley’s request “a dream.”
Note: Statehouse Headliners is intended primarily to educate, not advocate.
Guy Page is affiliated with the Vermont Energy Partnership, Divestment Facts, the Vermont Alliance for Ethical Healthcare and the Church at Prison.