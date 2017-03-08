Statue to celebrate Rutland history

RUTLAND — With an eye toward attracting visitors and celebrating the Rutland region’s history and the 30th anniversary of The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center (CSSC), a major new downtown Rutland sculpture has been commissioned. Organizers hope it is the start of a multi-year project that includes the addition of at least one major piece annually that will provide yet another draw for people to visit downtown and shop locally.

MKF Properties and Green Mountain Power commissioned the roughly 10-ton sculpture as a tribute to the thousands of quarry workers, stonecutters and artists who built the stone industry in Rutland County. The sculpture, “Stone Legacy,” is being designed by internationally known artist Steve Shaheen. It will be carved by Italian artisans who will join Shaheen at the CSSC, using stone donated by Vermont Quarries in Danby.

“The project is the result of serendipity,” said Carol Driscoll, executive director of the CSSC. “Mark Foley, Steve Costello and the sculpture center were all thinking about public art independently of each other, and when we started talking, plans quickly fell into place. Vermont Quarries stepped up to supply some amazing stone immediately. It’s a perfect way to celebrate our 30th anniversary, and add to Rutland’s ongoing revitalization.”

The sculpture will feature a marble base, with a life-sized figure of a stone carver on top, holding a stone chisel in one hand and a carving hammer in the other. “It harkens to the earliest days of the region’s stone industry,” Shaheen said. “The carving will symbolically highlight the Rutland region’s deep artistic roots and the ongoing rebirth of the city.”

Foley, who has restored multiple downtown properties in recent years, said public art projects add to a sense of community, can celebrate history, and can become unique attractions that together can draw people to a community or downtown.

“This project will do all three,” Foley said. “It will celebrate the art and commerce that were the foundations of the region, connect us to that history, and attract visitors to downtown Rutland.”

Foley and Driscoll had been talking about a possible project when Costello, who founded GMP’s Rutland Blooms project, visited Rapid City, S.D., last fall. “They have used public art to beautify their entire downtown and draw thousands of tourists,” said Costello, a GMP vice president. “I came home intent on expanding Rutland Blooms’ focus into history-based public art. When I approached Mark with the idea, he brought me into his conversations with Carol, and we quickly agreed to collaborate.”

GMP President and CEO Mary Powell, who was an art major in college said, “It is wonderful to be part of Rutland’s revitalization and all the exciting work happening here. Whether it is partnering with local leaders to attract businesses, hosting community events, or adding public art that will draw people to Rutland’s downtown and the region, this community has so many reasons to be proud.”

The Rutland Blooms goal is to create several sculptures over the coming years, which could be in stone or bronze, and will focus on historic figures, such as Rutland’s John Deere, and Vermonters Norman Rockwell, Ethan Allen and Dorothy Canfield Fisher.

For the first project, Shaheen is creating a one-third scale model, or maquette, that will be referenced by Leonardo Corsanini, Massimo Baldoni and Andrea Ingrassi to create “Stone Legacy”. The Corsanini Studios, artisans from Carrara, Italy, specialize in enlargement and fabrication of marble sculpture around the world. In 1972, second-generation owner-operator Leonardo Corsanini joined the family firm after completing his studies at the Technical Institute Parentucelli-Arzelà of Sarzana. Baldoni and Ingrassi were trained at the Scuola di Marmo, and have worked at Corsanini’s for years.

Shaheen has worked and trained extensively in Italy, earning his degree as a stone sculptor in Siena, and his master’s degree in fine arts from New York Academy of Art. He is the recipient of a Ludwig Volgestein Grant, the Italian Cultural Institute/La Fortuna Foundation Fellowship and a 2009-2010 Residency at the Digital Stone Project. Shaheen’s indoor and outdoor installations are in public and private collections in Europe and the United States. He teaches at the City University of New York in Manhattan, the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts, and the New York Academy of Art, and is the director of Tuscany Study, an intensive summer art program in Italy.

The stone will be brought from Vermont Quarries’ Danby site in late July, with the Italians arriving Aug. 13. The work should be complete in time for the CSSC SculptFest 2017 on Sept. 9, and will be installed in downtown Rutland in October. Organizers are in conversation with supportive city leaders to choose an exact site for the sculpture.