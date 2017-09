× Expand VSP photo Jesse Stearns

VERGENNES | On Sept. 7 at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in the City of Vergennes. The operator of the vehicle, Jesse Stearns, 34 of Ferrisburgh was screened for DUI and arrested. He was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Stearns was released after processing and is scheduled to appear in Addison County Court on Sept. 25.