Stop on Route 22A

FAIR HAVEN | On Nov. 22, at approximately 3 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers were on a routine patrol in Fair Haven when they observed a motor vehicle violation.

While attempting to stop the vehicle for the violation, troopers were engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle on Vermont Route 22A in Fair Haven.

The pursuit ended in the town of West Haven without incident.

The operator, Jeffrey Braxton, 74, of West Haven, was cited and released to appear at, Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Jan. 8.

Troopers were assisted by the Fair Haven Police Department during the time of the pursuit.