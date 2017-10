× Expand VSP photo Melissa Mazza

PITTSFORD | On Sept. 20, at approximately 3:20 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft of cash and goods from the Maplefields convenience store in Pittsford.

Through an investigation, police determined that Maplefields manager Melissa Mazza, 39, entered the Pittsford location at approximately 3:30 a.m. and allegedly took cash and goods from the store.

Mazza was issued a citation to appear in court on Nov. 13.