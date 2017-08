× Expand animaflora animaflora - stock.adobe.com Kehrmaschine

MIDDLEBURY | The Town of Middlebury will conduct nighttime street sweeping from Monday to Friday, Aug. 21, through Aug. 25 in the downtown area weather permitting. Sweeping hours will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents are encouraged to refrain from overnight parking on downtown area streets.