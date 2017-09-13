Student absentee levels lowest in Vermont

× Expand Photo provided A new national report, titled "Portraits of Change", shows that a majority of Vermont’s significant chronic absence occurs in schools located in cities and not rural areas as often thought by the public.

MIDDLEBURY | While still of concern to teachers and school administrators in Vermont, new data indicates that the state may be turning the corner regarding student absenteeism.

Vermont’s levels of extreme chronic absentee are now lowest in the nation, at 2 percent, compared to 8 percent nationally, according to data released by Attendance Works and Everyone Graduates Center.

Vermont Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe announced this week that a new report, titled "Portraits of Change", had good news for Vermont.

"The report which looks at chronic absence matters for student achievement, found that absence is associated with lower reading proficiency in the early grades, higher rates of failing middle school classes and increased risk of student dropout in high school."

The Vermont State Plan is working toward increased student academic achievement and closing the achievement gap.

"We can use (this) data to identify where prevention and early intervention strategies are most needed to ensure student success in school," Holcombe said.

Vermont Title 16 states that there are at least 175 student attendance days in each school year with at least five teacher in-service education days permitted, during which time activities are conducted without students present.

Additionally, the Title 16 statute defines exactly what student absenteeism is in the state: "When a student between the ages of six and 16 years, who is not excused or exempted from school attendance, fails to enter school at the beginning of the academic year, or being enrolled, fails to attend the school, and when a student who is at least 16 years of age becomes enrolled in a public school and fails to attend, the teacher or principal shall notify the truant officer and either the superintendent or the school board unless the teacher or principal is satisfied that the student is absent on account of illness."

Holcombe noted that data from "Portraits of Change" shows that a majority of Vermont’s significant chronic absence occurs in schools located in cities and not rural areas as often thought by the public.