Student appointed to town committee

MIDDLEBURY | In the second of two planned public hearings Nov. 28, the Selectboard took comments from community members regarding the draft 2017 update to Middlebury’s Town Plan.

The Board voted to adopt the plan as presented by the Planning Commission, with some minor additional amendments proposed at the hearing. The 2017 Town Plan became effective immediately upon adoption. The next statutory review is scheduled for 2025.

Under the citizen comments portion of the agenda, Main Street resident Richard Nowak asked the Board to consider softening the town’s approach to enforcing the winter parking ban. He also suggested adding more overnight parking spaces in the downtown area and creating a warning light system to notify residents when the parking ban is being enforced.

Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay shared a message she had received from a VTrans staff member just prior to the meeting conveying the results of an inspection by the County Forester of recent tree-cutting work Forest Ridge Drive as part of the Middlebury Airport runway extension project. The Selectboard agreed to accept an offer from VTrans to have a representative meet with the Board in person to discuss the remediation efforts further.

The Selectboard appointed Middlebury College student Sullivan (Van) Barth to the Middlebury Energy Committee. It also nominated Middlebury resident Barbara Doyle-Wilch to fill a vacancy on the Ilsley Library Board of Trustees.

The Board accepted the Ilsley Library Board of Trustees’ recommendation to appoint Dana Hart as the new library director. Hart, currently the manager for library administration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will start in her new position on Jan. 3.

The Selectboard granted provisional approval to a draft set of terms and conditions approved by the Middlebury National Corporation Board of Directors (the governing board of Middlebury National Bank) under which it would be willing to convey Printers Alley to the Town of Middlebury.

While some issues remain to be ironed out, including the width of a buffer area to be established adjacent to the bank and the receipt of two required permits, Bridge and Rail Project Community Liaison Jim Gish characterized the proposed conveyance as a benefit to the town, since it would obtain full control over the redesign of Printers Alley at the completion of the rail project.

The Selectboard will hear departmental budget presentations at its Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 meetings and conduct a public hearing on the proposed FY19 budget on Jan. 9.