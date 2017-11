× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College’s “Middletown” stage drama, a modernized rebranding of “Our Town”, will be performed Thursday, Nov. 30, –Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. each evening in Wright Memorial Theatre. Please note: there will no longer be a Saturday 2 p.m. matinee for this production. Tickets are $15 for the general public; $12 for Middlebury College ID holders; and $6 for M students. Wright Memorial Theatre.