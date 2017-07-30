Students dive into the deep-end of MUMS’ ‘Shark Tank’

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio MUMS Director Martha Santa Maria and para-educator Wendy Brouillard (at far right) with MUMS “Shark Tank” summer program students at the Middlebury farmers Market.

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union Middle School students enrolled in the school’s summer “Shark Tank” program were out in force at the Middlebury Farmers Market last week.

The students, representing five business-development “companies,” were offering samples of a variety of baked goods to passersby. The samples included everything from delicious gluten-free fudge to peanut butter cookies. But a free sample came with a catch—tasters had to answer some key questions to help student data gatherers.

The unique MUMS program, which meets for half days for four and half weeks, modeled after the long-running ABC-TV hit show “Shark Tank,” is a kind of entrepreneurial summer camp. It provides students with 21st century business, communications and interactive skills, all with the recognition that it’s a big, competitive world out there.

“Students learn a business mindset here,” said Director Martha Santa Maria of MUMS. “They learn about how to develop and market a product, how to collaborate and network, acquire important data-gathering and marketing skills—and be a productive community member.”

Santa Maria said the goal of the summer program is to get students to work as a team and prepare for the big “final exam” of sorts.

“The sharks the students have to present to are among the best local business people in Middlebury,” she said. “The goal is to pitch your business plan to a shark in order to find an investor to make an offer for your enterprise.”

This year’s “sharks” are John Rouse of Rouse’s Tire, Paris Rinder-Goddard of Fire and Ice Restaurant, Amey Ryan of IPJ Real Estate and Laura Flint of Middlebury’s UPS Store and Subway fast food restaurant.

Santa Maria is assisted by para-educator Wendy Brouillard who helps the student teams in the kitchen.

The MUMS Shark Tank program also incorporates some important STEM aspects too.

“Cooking, baking, requires fractions, measuring in addition to being a good life skill to acquire,” Santa Maria added.

The market, located outdoors at VFW Post 7823 on Exchange Street, is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays until October.