Students Named to Dean’s List for fall 2016

Champlain College Dean’s List

BURLINGTON—The following students have been named to the Champlain College’s Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2016 semester.

Jocelyn Bedell of Bristol, who is majoring in game art and animation. Paige Coyle of Vergennes, who is majoring in psychology. Alexander Dalton of Middlebury, who is majoring in management of creative media. Zachary Denis of Salisbury, who is majoring in graphic design & digital media. Cody Douglas of Leicester, who is majoring in management of creative media. Jaymee Fulcher of Vergennes, who is majoring in game programming. Jason Hartman of Lincoln, who is majoring in marketing. Melinda Lathrop of Bristol, who is majoring in public relations. Brittani Lepri of Middlebury, who is majoring in early childhood/elementary education. Lindsay Morley of Vergennes, who is majoring in marketing. Kaylee Mumford of New Haven, who is majoring in broadcast media production. Emma Reed of Vergennes, who is majoring in graphic design & digital media. Austin Roorda of New Haven, who is majoring in game production management. Chelsea Rublee of Starksboro, who is majoring in communication. Morgan Salter of Bristol, who is majoring in graphic design & digital media. Amanda Vincent of New Haven, who is majoring in computer information technology.

Weinstock on dean’s list

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Daniel Weinstock, of Middlebury, at Lehigh University in the fall 2016 semester.