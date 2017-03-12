Students on dean’s list

Student on Champlain dean’s list 

FERRISBURGH — Ashley Martin, of Ferrisburgh, made the president’s list (4.0) for the Fall 2016 semester at Champlain College. Majoring in psychology.

Student on Lafayette College dean’s list 

MIDDLEBURY — Max Hare of Middlebury has been named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at Lafayette College for outstanding academic achievement. To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must achieve at least a 3.60 semester grade point average on a scale of 4.0.

Locals on the RIT dean’s list

MIDDLEBURY— The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for fall semester 2016-2017. 

Kenneth Alexopoulos of Vergennes, who is studying in the computer engineering program. Greta Krahn of Vergennes, who is studying in the graphic design program. Jacob Lawson of Middlebury, who is studying in the mechanical engineering program. Jackson Radler of North Ferrisburgh, who is studying in the biomedical sciences program.

Local student named to    Quinnipiac dean’s list

FERRISBURGH — Megan Martin, of Ferrisburgh, made the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester at Quinnipiac University. Major in health sciences.

