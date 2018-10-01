Study: Vermonters working harder than most

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio WORKING HARD: To earn its sweat as the hardest-working state in the U.S., Vermonters placed number “1” as having the least amount of leisure time in any given day. Pictured: Construction workers in downtown Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | Don’t let the pundits fool you. Most Americans work and play hard. And a new online Wallet Hub.com study confirms it, especially when it comes to Vermonters.

Americans are hard workers, putting in 300 hours per year more than Germans work, but 450 less than Mexican workers.

“With Americans working an average of almost 1,800 hours per year and 52 percent of workers not using all their available vacation time, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Hardest-Working States in America as well as accompanying videos,” according to Wallet Hub spokesperson Diane Polk.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics on the subject of work.

“The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident,” Polk said.

So how hard does Vermont work? Using a scale of “1” as Best and “ 25” Average, Polk said the study revealed that the Green Mountain State is ranked sixth in the 50-state employment rate, tenth in the share of workers with multiple jobs, and thirteenth in the annual volunteer hours spent per resident.

Finally, to earn its sweat as a hard-working state, Vermonters placed number “1” as having the least amount of leisure time in any given day.

“We evaluated those dimensions using ten key metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the hardest-working,” Polks said. “We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”

WalletHub is a non-partisan, personal finance website based in Washington, D.C.