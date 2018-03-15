Sugarmakers gear up for Open House Weekend

× Expand File photo Maple Open House Weekend, March 24-25, is Vermont’s most anticipated spring event and a celebration of the current season’s crop. Traditional Open House activities include sampling syrup; tours of the woods; pancake breakfasts; horse-drawn sleigh rides; sugar-on-snow parties; and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple creemees.

According to Trevor Audet of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, Maple Open House Weekend, on Palm Sunday weekend March 24-25, is Vermont’s most anticipated early spring event.

“It brings an estimated 30,000 visitors to tour the sugar houses and meet the sugar makers responsible for leading the nation in maple syrup production (nearly 1.8 million gallons averaged over the past 3 seasons),” Audet said.

Audet said that the upcoming weekend celebrates the current season’s crop and this year’s event has expanded the offerings and activities for visitors by partnering with local businesses who specialize in their own craft and support Vermont’s maple industry.

Open house activities include sampling syrup; tours of the woods; pancake breakfasts, horse-drawn sleigh rides, sugar-on-snow parties; and plenty of maple products to taste including maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple creemees.

Locally, not every Addison County or Rutland County sugarmaker is participating in the annual event.

According to Moe Rheaume, president of the Addison County Maple Sugarmakers Association (ACSMA), and owner of Rheaume Family Maple, located on West Shore Road in Salisbury, his own sugarhouse locale doesn’t have enough parking spaces for visitors.

“ACSMA is mostly focused mostly on Addison County Fair & Field Days, but there are some of our individual members who will be participating during the Open House weekend,” he said. “But the Rheaume family is not open at that time.

Regardless of the tourist marketing effort for March 24-25, Rheaume said this year’s sap run started early and is looking good with one-third of the crop collected so far.

“Here at Rheaume Family Maple we have 500 gallons. So I can say, so far, the season started early, a fair amount of syrup has been made, but the sap is less sweet this year.”

Rheaume said that ACSMA works year round to support local sugarmakers to help produce the best possible maple products. The Association educates producers on a variety of maple related topics, tapping to packaging, at the Maple Conference held during January in Middlebury.

“The Association markets maple by partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to provide visitors with information on where to purchase maple products and has a sugarhouse at Addison County Fair and Field Days,” according to Rheaume. “The Association also offers scholarships to young sugarmakers wanting to get started in the maple industry.”

Members of both ACSMA and Rutland County Maple Producers are active and participate at Field Days and the Vermont State Fair in Rutland respectively each summer. But as far as who’s open for this year’s Maple Open House Weekend is concerned, there are no guarantees.

We suggest you call ahead to see if a particular ACSMA or Rutland County member operation is participating during the Open House weekend.

For Open House weekend details, visit either addisoncountymaple.org or vermontmaple.org.