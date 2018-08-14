Summer's farewell

× Expand Middlebury College photo

MIDDLEBURY | Friday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m., will be the last of Middlebury’s Carillon Series performance for the summer. The free concert is open to the public at Mead Chapel and surrounding lawn (bring a lawnchair). George Matthew Jr., the carillonneur for both Middlebury College and Norwich University, will play with a fine group of musicians performing from the bell tower. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Learn more at http://go.middlebury.edu/carillon.