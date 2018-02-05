Super Moon in eclipse as it sets

× Expand J. Kirk Edwards

MIDDLEBURY | Retired Eagle news photographer J. Kirk Edwards took this stunning digital shot of the Jan. 31 partial umbral lunar eclipse using a 300mm telephoto lens. The eclipse began at 6:48 a.m. Unfortunately, this full, Super Blue Moon set before reaching total eclipse, so early risers didn't see much.

Meanwhile, the planets Mars, Saturn and Jupiter are all visible in the southern predawn sky this week with the gap between Mars and Jupiter growing as the Red Planet gets closer to Saturn each morning until week's end.