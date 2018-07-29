Swamp thing?

× Expand Photo by Paul Gates

LAKE CHAMPLAIN | No, this isn’t Hollywood’s fanciful gill-man monster, aka “The Creature from the Black Lagoon”. It’s really Lake Champlain Maritime Museum archaeological SCUBA diver Patricia Reid of Vergennes. Last week, Reid explored a secret wreck site near the Addison County shore of Lake Champlain. When she emerged from her surveying dive, she was covered in aquatic weeds. “The location is being kept secret to protect the wreck,” according to LCMM’s Director of Marketing & Business Development Gregg Banse.