T.V. show features local families

RUTLAND | PEGTV is currently running a series “Generations, Stories from Rutland County” which focuses on local families who grew up in the Rutland area. One family highlighted is the Costello family, of which 8 children graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy. The first film of the Rutland County community T.V. series follows the lineage of the Costello family as told by Steve Costello and his cousins, Bartley J. Costello, Michelle Kaufman and Katrina Clark. The family story is one of heartache and hardship, but also one of triumph.