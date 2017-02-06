× Expand Photo by Erin Thompson of NorthCountry FCU Members of the NorthCountry Numb-Brrrrs take the Plunge at Saturday’s fundraising event!

BURLINGTON — Most people’s idea of a fun Saturday in early February doesn’t involve diving in the Lake. But, for over 1,200 people this past Saturday, Feb. 4, that’s exactly what they did.

In 1996, at a Winter festival in Burlington, a few brave individuals jumped into the icy cold lake to raise money for Special Olympics Vermont. Taking the plunge that day helped them raise over $8000 for the organization.

Today, this event is the largest fundraising event for Special Olympics Vermont. It now includes the Burlington plunge, and an event at Stratton Mountain.

Last year, more than 1,200 participants helped the organization raise $474,000. Individuals can jump in the lake alone, but most often teams are formed within school classes, families, or businesses.

Tina Martin of Milton has participated in the event for the past five years. She is a part of the NorthCountry Federal Credit Union team which has dubbed itself the “NorthCountry Numb-brrrrs”. The credit union is also one of the many business sponsors of the event.

“I first decided to plunge because I have family members that are special needs and feel they should have the same opportunity to play sports and know the feeling of being part of a group too.”

For most of us, it’s hard to imagine even taking off a heavy coat outside in the beginning of a Vermont February. And yet, penguin plungers decked themselves out in costumes, swim trunks, matching team t-shirts, or even full body suits and ran full-on into the lake. On Saturday, the lake temperature was right around 32 degrees, five degrees warmer than the air temperature which hovered around 27 degrees.

“The first time I had no clue what to expect,” said Martin. “I hate cold water, but there I was, jumping in the lake in February. The Norwich cadets are there to guide your group. Your group is announced and the tent doors open. Your nerves are going crazy at that point. You get hit by the blast of cold air as you run the short path to the water. As you hit the water, your legs give out and under you go. The shock of the water hits you and you try to get out as fast as possible.”

Volunteers for the event lined the boat ramp leading in and out of the lake to hand out dry towels for the now frigid participants.

Crystal Kinsman, of Monkton, has also participated in the Plunge five times over the years.

She recalled, “Of course the money raised supports a great cause; but nothing beats the adrenaline you feel just before you jump. There are always so many people cheering along the runway, encouraging you to go under.”

A Plunge team from Champlain Valley Union High School was expected to have 180 people on it, the largest team present this year according to Liza Reed of the Penguin Plunge organization.

The event attracts brave individuals of all ages. “This year our youngest Plunger is in kindergarten, and our oldest Plunger is 79!” said Reed.

× Expand Photo by Chelsea Daneault The men’s and women’s teams from the Burlington Rugby Club prepare for their turn to dive.

This year, the event has raised $528,000 for Special Olympics Vermont, and fundraising remains open until March, so participants have the opportunity to raise even more. This beat last years record-breaking totals by over $50,000.

In 1971, Special Olympics Vermont — based in South Burlington — was incorporated as a Vermont non-profit corporation. Every two years, it gets accredited by Special Olympics, Inc. Through this process, the Vermont chapter is officially recognized, and makes an agreement to follow rules and guidelines set forth by the parent organization.

Special Olympics Vermont believes that anyone, even those with intellectual disabilities, can benefit from individual and team sports. The money raised through events like the Penguin Plunge helps fund training, competition costs, and other programs.

The organization feels that “through sports, athletes see themselves for their abilities, not for their disabilities”. Strong bonds and friendships are formed within these groups, and confidence levels skyrocket.

Special Olympics VT offers year-round training and competition in 12 Olympic style sports. Last year, the sports offerings were recategorized into four seasons: Winter games, which include sports such as skiing and snowboarding; Summer games, which include basketball and bocce; Fall games, when participants can compete in sports like soccer, golf, or sailing; and Holiday games, which include bowling, swimming, and floorball. Each season concludes with a statewide competition.

Every four years, the USA Games are held, and every two years, a World Games competition takes place. Athletes who participate in sports and programs run by Special Olympics have opportunities to compete on both a national and global scale.

For information on Special Olympics programs, ways to donate, or become a volunteer, visit their website at www.specialolympicsvermont.org.