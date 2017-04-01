Talk scheduled at Sheldon Museum

MIDDLEBURY — The Sheldon Museum presents a talk on April 19 by Artist Kate Gridley who will discuss aesthetic concerns, colors, edges, abstract spaces, and simple observation that inform her portrait photos of dolls in the Sheldon’s collection. Gridley’s seven photographs of dolls and the actual dolls are included in the Museum’s current exhibit Focus on the Sheldon: A Five-Point Perspective.  Noon. The talk is included with Museum admission. The Sheldon Museum is located at One Park Street, Middlebury. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org or call the Sheldon at 802-388-2117.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines