Talk scheduled at Sheldon Museum

MIDDLEBURY — The Sheldon Museum presents a talk on April 19 by Artist Kate Gridley who will discuss aesthetic concerns, colors, edges, abstract spaces, and simple observation that inform her portrait photos of dolls in the Sheldon’s collection. Gridley’s seven photographs of dolls and the actual dolls are included in the Museum’s current exhibit Focus on the Sheldon: A Five-Point Perspective. Noon. The talk is included with Museum admission. The Sheldon Museum is located at One Park Street, Middlebury. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org or call the Sheldon at 802-388-2117.