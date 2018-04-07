Taxes and guns

With Tax Day fast approaching, the personal finance website WalletHub released its latest analysis of the U.S. tax landscape, an in-depth look at the states with its annual Best and Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment, this time for 2018.

WalletHub used 25 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

Vermont, not surprisingly, was at the bottom of the list in overall return on investment. We didn’t do too badly when it comes to safety, health, education and infrastructure and pollution.

Here’s how the taxpayer ROI in Vermont stacks up currently (1= Best, 25= Average):

45th – Overall ROI

48th – Total taxes per capita (with a population aged 18 plus)

9th – Education

8th – Health

1st – Safety

26th – Economy

14th – Infrastructure and pollution.

Now, on to the divisive topic of guns and for those who think more gun control will solve our society’s deeper ills, the Vermont Loon Watch blog reported the following this week:

“Obviously some one didn’t get the memo that weapons of violence were banned in the U.K. some time ago. Actually some whole lotta people didn’t get or read that memo. And they need to get their act together with the protests about banning anything sharper than a spoon: ‘London murder rate is higher than New York’s for the first time ever after 12 killings in just 19 days.’”

Yes, London’s murder rate has overtaken New York City’s for the first time ever as the twelfth person has been killed in just 19 days (at the end of last month.)

As Waltham blogger Ed Mann writes, “There is even a shooting or two in this mess; in the U.K., guns are banned for all yet the criminals seems to have them as usual. Funny how that works. So where is CNN ... on this news?”

— The Eagle