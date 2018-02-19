Teen arrested after threatening to “shoot up” Fair Haven school

× Expand Photo provided Jack Sawyer of Poutlney arrested for threatening to shoot up Fair Haven Union High School.

FAIR HAVEN | Vermont State Police detectives, along with officers of the Fair Haven Police Department, arrested Poultney resident Jack Sawyer, 18, on Feb. 15 for threatening to “shoot up” Fair Haven Union High School in the town of Fair Haven.

Sawyer's threats against the school had been under investigation for several days with initial news reports downplaying the incident.

Detectives reported that Sawyer said that he had a desire to cause “mass casualties” at the Fair Haven school.

According to the VSP in Rutland County, the investigation is active and ongoing; anyone who may have had contact with Sawyer is asked to contact police.

Sawyer was held without bail. He is expected to appear in court Feb. 16 to face multiple charges including attempted aggravated murder, attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest was made one day after 17 people died in a Florida high school shooting.