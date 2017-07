× Expand VSP photo Kelsey Kimball

EAST MIDDLEBURY — On June 15 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers were monitoring traffic at the intersection of Kings Row and Route 125 in East Middlebury. Troopers observed a vehicle driven by Kelsey Kimball, 18, of East Middlebury turning left onto Kings Row. Troopers recognized Kimball as having a criminally suspended operator’s license. Troopers arrested Kimball and issued a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on July 24.