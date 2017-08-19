Teens donate time, work to low-income residents

× Expand Photo by Christine Steadman Teens from North Ferrisburgh and Vergennes spent time recently helping low-income residents in New Hampshire.

NORTH FERRISBURGH - Teen members of the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church returned home from a recent mission trip to New Hampshire.

Nineteen teens from Addison County built a ramp, complicated platform stairs down a steep hillside, eight staircases and lots of painting and yard work for low income residents in Claremont.

Thanks to the teens, seven adults from North Ferrisburgh and two teens from Vergennes United Methodist Church assisted 40 others from the UMC from Vermont, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey for the week long effort.

The teens give up all their electronics for the week and focus on making friends with each other and the people they are serving. Before they head out each day, they make their own lunches and lunches for the people in the household they are serving. They invited the homeowners to join them for lunch. The group of 70 in Claremont camped on air mattresses and cots in the local gym and cafeteria. The groups carried along all the tools they used, and each person paid $300 to purchase other supplies and food.

Megan McIntyre and Sofie Wolak of Bristol were among the four graduated seniors who were recognized this year. Megan was on her fifth trip, having gone every year since 7th grade. They were joined by Nora Hatch and Munro McLaren who will be seniors at Vergennes High School this fall. Jennifer Steadman and Olivia Paine will be juniors at MAUHS. Erich Rietz and Sophie Hatch will be sophomores at VUHS, Jonathan Willis will be a freshman at VUHS. Audrey Delp, Shea McLaren and Lilly Steadman will be eighth graders at Vergennes and Mt Abe. The adults in the group were Clare Connor, Denise Dalton, Rob McKay, Tom Nola, Chris Steadman and Rev. Kim Hornung-Marcy of the North Ferrisburgh Church.

“It is such a meaningful and fun experience once we get a teen to try it they tend to go back every year.” Hornung-Marcy said. “They not only learn a lot, and accomplish a lot, they make great friends with the other teens and adults they meet. They do a great job on the projects and the best part is the relationships with homeowners and fellow mission trip participants.”