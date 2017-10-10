× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Teller of tales: Stanford Pritchard’s works display wit, satire, with a philosophical touch.

MIDDLEBURY | McDonald’s in Middlebury may not sound like a restaurant Ernest Hemingway or Ezra Pound would have appreciated, but the fast-food hamburger haven doesn’t seem to bother unpretentious author, poet and playwright Stanford Pritchard.

On most afternoons, you can find Pritchard enjoying a cup of coffee while reading a history of ancient Greece or scribbling notes for his next novel.

Pritchard is the author of a handful of excellent books including "Restaurant", "Terminal Vibrato" (a collection of short stories), "Blocking out the Symptoms" (a book of 10 plays), and more.

"I earned a B.A. in philosophy from Haverford College, and on a Rockefeller Fellowship, studied at the University of Chicago," he said. "I was a freelance journalist for a while, then wrote for the New York Review of Books, Cavalier, and the New York Free Press."

Pritchard, both a traditional and self-published author, deserves far more attention locally.

His creative work been celebrated in the Kenyon, Wis., and New England Reviews, the International Philosophical Quarterly, Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy, Tango News, and elsewhere.

Pritchard’s recent novel "Restaurant", about a fictional town that might as well be Provincetown, Mass., is ripe for a future screen treatment. And his other novels include "Benny’s Mission", "Three Sexes in Search of the Creddlebones", "Symphony", and "The Thrift Shop Murders" are equally memorable.

Pritchard has taught at Middlebury’s Breadloaf Young Writers Conference, and his work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. He recently received an Honorable Mention from the Vermont Council on the Arts.

Evidence of a master story teller is best displayed in the short story. And it’s there, within the short story form, that Pritchard radiates his best.

The collection of "Terminal Vibrato", published by Beaufort Books in 2007, would be a terrific basis for a TV series of dramatized stories, akin to the award-winning "Somerset Maugham TV Theatre" of the 1950s. I am especially fond of "Homage to Swega Tagabodu", about the quirky rituals of a nervous airplane traveler. Sadly, the television industry isn’t big on anthology series any more.

Speaking of Maugham, Pritchard reminds me of the late Teller of Tales in some unexpected ways. Of course the writing styles are different, but they both display a delightful transparency along with a keen eye for observation for people and places. And both writers, separated by a gulf of nearly a half century, are masters of multiple literary forms which include the short story, the novel, drama, poetry and the essay.