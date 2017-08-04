Telling the heroic story of Mt. Independence

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Mt. Independence Coalition A new book, “Strong Ground”, tells the heroic story of American patriots on Mt. Independence during the 1770s.

ORWELL — A bold new book, titled “Strong Ground: Mount Independence and the American Revolution”, tells the complete story about Vermont’s role in the War for Independence.

The book was unveiled by the author July 29 at a special gathering of the Mt. Independence Coalition at the historic site’s visitor center.

The Mount, a heavily forested Orwell locale is situated to the west of Route 22A along the Lake Champlain cliffs. It is Addison County’s most historic colonial-era sites.

Written by Don Wickman and members of the Mt. Independence Coalition, the colorful trade paperback book contains beautiful, detailed illustrations by Vermont artist Gary Zaboly. The volume brings to life, through words, art, maps and photography, the pivotal role played by “Fort Independence” atop the mount during the 1770s.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Mt. Independence Coalition Visitors can enjoy miles of hiking trails at Mount Independence. A new book explains the history behind the stone remains visible on the site today.

Now a National Historic Landmark, the mountain is the largest military fortification in the northern U.S. It even eclipsed Fort Ticonderoga across the narrows from the Orwell site.

“From July 1776 into July 1777, the fate of the newly independent United States of America rested upon a rocky peninsula on the east side of Lake Champlain,” according to Wickman. “The Americans on the Mount turned back a British invasion in the fall of 1776. Like the men at Valley Forge a year later, they suffered from cold and privation during a winter encampment.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Mt. Independence Coalition A trip to Mount Independence may include a close-up look at how Vermonters lived during the time of American Revolution.

A massive star-shaped fort was built atop the Mount along with gun batteries, a soldiers hospital, and a dock where lake vessels brought supplies and guns. An amazing floating bridge, a military engineering feat of its day, also linked the two lakeside forts for a short time.

Mount Independence presented a formidable obstacle to invaders from Canada. If Fort Ticonderoga across the narrows is the Gibraltar of North America, then Mt. Independence could be considered the Maginot Line of the North.

“At the height of the American fortification of Mount Independence, the site was occupied by three brigades of New England troops or more than 6,000 men, which were reinforced by temporary militia from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Grants (the territory that was to become Vermont). Numerous huts and barracks housed these troops,” according to the book’s text.