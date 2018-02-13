Terri Arnold reception, Feb. 15

× Expand Photo provided Terri Arnold, who came to Middlebury in 2012, will be feted by the community Feb. 15.

MIDDLEBURY | A special reception will be held to thank Middlebury Parks & Recreation Director Terri Arnold for her service to the town since 2012.

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Middlebury Town Offices located at 77 Main St. in downtown Middlebury.

At the reception there will be a reading of the Middlebury Selectboard’s resolution recognizing Arnold’s service as well as words by members of the community starting at 5 p.m.

Before coming to Middlebury, Arnold served in the parks and recreation department of the City of Seattle.

The public is invited to attend.