THC blamed in fatal Bridport crash

BRIDPORT | The tragic automobile deaths of four individuals on their way to Addison County Fair and Field Days, in Addison, Vt., last August is back in the news.

The fatal accident occurred on Aug. 7 in Bridport.

A recent police report indicates that Steven Holmes, 21, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, had a high level of the psychotropic drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, in his body.

The report also indicated Holmes may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The driver in the Route 22A fatality apparently had ten times Colorado’s legal limit of THC in his system.

Holmes’ passengers included Amber Brewer, 19, Justin Hendrix, 38, and Jennifer Valdez, 34; they also died in the crash.

The driver and his passengers were employees of Dreamland Amusements’ Sea Dragon ride at Field Days. Dreamland Amusements is based in Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Occupants of a truck involved in the collision, Lisa Nunez and Thomas Sykes, were injured.

Vermont State Police Lt. John Flannigan, noted that the accident was an "impaired driving crash".