The Baronet of New Haven

Photo by Lou Varricchio
The Lampson School, overlooking River Road in New Haven, was built by Sir Curtis Lampson for the children of his hometown. Lampson’s 1,000 volume library donated to the school has vanished over the years.
NEW HAVEN | Should you take a leisurely drive along the beautiful rural landscape of River Road in the town of New Haven, you’ll eventually arrive at the intersection of River and Sumner roads in the heart of the former village of New Haven Mills. There, you will glimpse the lone schoolhouse from a bygone era standing on a rise facing the fast-running New Haven River beyond.
This structure, now a private residence located at 44 Sumner Rd., is the historic Lampson School; its doors were open for seven decades to local students, from 1868 until 1936. While the effort to formally recognize the Lampson School as an historic place took years, it was finally placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.
For those familiar with the late Hollywood director Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”, Lampson School is a close architectural cousin to the film’s Bodega School located in California’s Sonoma County.
Addison County’s Lampson School was built after the Civil War when Italianate architecture was all the rage. You can thank the generosity of New Haven’s most famous of native sons, Sir Curtis Lampson, for the school. A multi-millionaire by today’s standards, he was ultimately remembered as Vermont’s only, ever, baronet.
Curtis Lampson, born at the Lampson family home in New Haven Mills, to Revolutionary War veteran William Lampson and his wife Rachel Powell, spent his formative years here in Vermont. But, ultimately, the future Sir Curtis (we’ll get to the story soon enough) left the Green Mountain State to become world famous for overseeing the laying of the first transatlantic telegraph cable. This Ango-American, who died in 1885, made his fortune in the Canadian fur trade.
Sir Curtis left New Haven, Vt., at the age of 17 to join his older brother William Lampson to work as a fur trader with the Hudson Bay Company in Montreal. Learning the trade quickly, Lampson next headed to New York City to seek employment with John Jacob Astor’s growing international fur business.
By 1830, the young Vermonter was Astor’s trusted employee.
Astor often sent Sir Curtis to England on fur-selling trips. But eventually, he would dispatch the hard-working, eager (but not-yet-knighted) Vermonter to London as his top overseas business agent.
In 1827, Curtis had met 22-year-old Jane Walter Sibley of Sutton, Mass. The couple had a short courtship, married, and three years later, relocated to London. The Lampsons found their idyll at gabled Rowfant House, their beloved, rambling estate in North Sussex. (The big house still stands today but is threatened by possible demolition.)
According to a 1960 article in the Vermont Historical Society’s scholarly publication “Vermont History”, written by historian Madison Bates, “The fur establishment that he set up in London at the age of 24 took the name of C.M. Lampson & Co. It prospered from the start and made him wealthy while he was still a young man.”
Public domain image
The mighty sail-steamship “Great Eastern” which helped in the transatlantic cable laying project between Ireland and Newfoundland, Canada.
While working with Astor and the Hudson Bay Company, Sir Curtis became interested in the possibility of transatlantic communication. Linking old and new worlds together became Lampson’s obsession. Thus, Sir Curtis became one of the major movers and shakers in the daring cross-ocean cable enterprise.
In 1856, Sir Curtis was appointed the chief executive of the Atlantic Cable Company (ACC). ACC was the firm which eventually placed the first, deep water cable using the mammoth, 692-foot-long sail-steamship “Great Eastern”. The ship was the inspiration of the giant Atlantic liners to come, such as the “RMS Titanic”.
While the details of this fascinating story of early telecommunications technology has been told elsewhere, suffice it to say that the ACC telegraph cable ultimately connected Ireland with Newfoundland, Canada, on Aug. 16, 1858.
Sir Curtis’ management skills succeeded but it wasn’t until 1866, when news came that the former New Haven man was being rewarded with a United Kingdom baronetcy. Queen Victoria knighted Lampson, along with three other cable men including the captain of the ship “Great Eastern”.
While Sir Curtis’ last visit to New Haven was recorded as occurring in 1857, he apparently kept a keen interest in his hometown news and was in touch with local residents by mail and later telegraph.
“In 1867 or 1868 he gave $8,000 for the building of a new schoolhouse in New Haven Mills,” according to Bates’ account of the life of Sir Curtis. “With the building, he presented to the school a library of almost 1,000 volumes that he himself chose... (Sadly) these books have disappeared, but it is hard to believe that they have all perished; and it may be hoped that some of them may turn up yet.”
Bates noted that Sir Curtis’ books should be identified by a bookplate or inscription. Perhaps some of these titles remain undetected in local collections?
“If we knew what these volumes were, we should have an excellent guide both to the donor’s taste in books and to what he thought the younger generation ought to read.”
Public domain image
The Lampson family’s Rowfant House, England, as it looks today. An effort is underway to save the estate for posterity.
With his life well lived, Sir Curtis died at Rowfant House, at the age of 81, on March 12, 1885. He was buried at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, in the village of Worth.
While death comes to us all, Sir Curtis and Jane left behind a rich family legacy across the Atlantic. Together they bore four children: George, Norman, Miles, and Hannah Jane.
Each of the Lampson male off springs distinguished himself in Parliament, the U.K. foreign service, and the Royal Navy. Hannah Jane went on to be both wife and mother, married to the poet Frederick Locker.
Sir Curtis’ son-in-law, Frederick Locker-Lampson, wrote in 1896, “I am told that as a youth he was wise beyond his years and intelligent in advance of his experience... He had foresight, judgment, a clear apprehension of men and affairs, a strong will and a sweet temper, and his success in life may be attributed to his own and sole exertions... .”