The Baronet of New Haven

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio The Lampson School, overlooking River Road in New Haven, was built by Sir Curtis Lampson for the children of his hometown. Lampson’s 1,000 volume library donated to the school has vanished over the years.

NEW HAVEN | Should you take a leisurely drive along the beautiful rural landscape of River Road in the town of New Haven, you’ll eventually arrive at the intersection of River and Sumner roads in the heart of the former village of New Haven Mills. There, you will glimpse the lone schoolhouse from a bygone era standing on a rise facing the fast-running New Haven River beyond.

This structure, now a private residence located at 44 Sumner Rd., is the historic Lampson School; its doors were open for seven decades to local students, from 1868 until 1936. While the effort to formally recognize the Lampson School as an historic place took years, it was finally placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

For those familiar with the late Hollywood director Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”, Lampson School is a close architectural cousin to the film’s Bodega School located in California’s Sonoma County.

Addison County’s Lampson School was built after the Civil War when Italianate architecture was all the rage. You can thank the generosity of New Haven’s most famous of native sons, Sir Curtis Lampson, for the school. A multi-millionaire by today’s standards, he was ultimately remembered as Vermont’s only, ever, baronet.

Curtis Lampson, born at the Lampson family home in New Haven Mills, to Revolutionary War veteran William Lampson and his wife Rachel Powell, spent his formative years here in Vermont. But, ultimately, the future Sir Curtis (we’ll get to the story soon enough) left the Green Mountain State to become world famous for overseeing the laying of the first transatlantic telegraph cable. This Ango-American, who died in 1885, made his fortune in the Canadian fur trade.

Sir Curtis left New Haven, Vt., at the age of 17 to join his older brother William Lampson to work as a fur trader with the Hudson Bay Company in Montreal. Learning the trade quickly, Lampson next headed to New York City to seek employment with John Jacob Astor’s growing international fur business.

By 1830, the young Vermonter was Astor’s trusted employee.

Astor often sent Sir Curtis to England on fur-selling trips. But eventually, he would dispatch the hard-working, eager (but not-yet-knighted) Vermonter to London as his top overseas business agent.