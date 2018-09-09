The climate conscious state

A year ago Gov. Phil Scott created the Vermont Climate Action Commission in response to clamor generated by the state’s environmental organizations determined to make Vermonters take bold action to defeat the “Menace of Climate Change” which they insist “is a fundamental threat to Vermont.”

The governor tasked the commission with delivering “an action plan aimed at reaching the state’s renewable energy and greenhouse gas reduction goals while driving economic growth, setting Vermonters on a path to affordability, and ensuring effective energy transition options exist for all Vermonters.”

That greenhouse gas reduction goal, mandated by Act 168 of 2006, is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 50 percent of their 1990 levels by 2028. In 2015 Vermont’s emissions had risen to 16 percent above 1990 levels, not 50 percent below. Driving down CO2 emissions in the futile hope of defeating climate change has become an environmental obsession.

The report released July 30 is a sweeping and well written 85 page compendium of every conceivable step needed to make Vermont the “Perfect Little Climate Conscious State”... First, the report extols the merits of smart growth principles” This is the “everything in its proper place” notion that underlay Act 250’s proposed Vermont Land Use Plan in 1970, and Gov. Madeline Kunin’s ominous “new planning era” of 1987 (Act 200), where anything of consequence occurs only in conformity with a government plan “uniform in standards, specific in requirements, and tough on delinquents.” The report touts the merits and opportunities presented by a “New Climate Economy”, which a cynic might define as “lots of people making money from the government forcing lots of other people to pay.”

Reducing CO2 emissions requires transformation of the transportation sector that produces 43 percent of them... It doesn’t mention the awkward fact that EVs pay no fuel tax or registration surcharge to support the highway system, leaving that to the gas and diesel powered vehicles the report wants to do away with. Nor does the report explain where the additional gigawatt hours of renewable electricity will come from, to keep all the subsidized EVs on the road...

Looming in the shadows is the “One Big Idea for Fighting Climate Change,” that will drive down CO2 emissions and pay all the costs of adopting the 53 recommendations. That idea is the carbon tax.

Mindful that Gov. Scott is dead set against every form of carbon taxes, “fees,” “caps” and “pricing,” the report manages only to say that driving down CO2 emissions “will require hard choices...”

The commission then warns “unless there is significant progress in greenhouse gas emission reductions, Vermont should institute additional, wide scale measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

What you won’t find in the report is a summary of all the costs of the many programs, incentives and subsidies, including the salaries of what must be thousands of bureaucrats and contractors employed in identifying, measuring, recording, advising, regulating, permitting, subsidizing, policing, and so on to make sure that everybody gets with the “New Climate Economy...”

The urgent need to defeat climate change by reducing carbon dioxide emissions–no matter how utterly undetectable the results–is now in the driver’s seat.

— John McClaughry is vice president of the Ethan Allen Institute (ethanallen.org) in Montpelier.