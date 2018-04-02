The drive for universal pre-K in Vermont

× Expand Public domain photo by Marvirbar Photography In Vermont, Act 166 provides for universal access to publicly funded pre-K education. The mantra among universal pre-K advocates is its benefits to young children, especially those coming from low-income families.

MIDDLEBURY | When former President Barack Obama made universal pre-K education a national goal and a household term during his 2008 campaign for the White House, many of the state’s educrats responded with an effort to adopt a one-size-fits-all public education version for the Green Mountain State.

The result was Act 166 of 2014, Vermont’s publicly funded pre-K education law.

The mantra among universal pre-K advocates is its supposed benefits to young children, especially those coming from low-income families.

Dr. Jamie Zibulsky, along with Dr. Anne Cunningham, penned a rallying cry in a 2014 book for pre-K education titled, “Book Smart: How to Develop and Support Successful, Motivated Readers.” The book aims to demonstrate the benefits of early exposure to written language through universal pre-K programs.

The authors maintain that pre-K educated children have better social and emotional skills and are better motivated to keep learning. They tend to avoid risky behaviors, stay out of the juvenile justice and penal systems, find jobs and stay employed, Zibulsky has stated in interviews.

But opponents of universal pre-K, such as Dr. Justin Wolfers, of the University of Michigan, say pre-K is unnecessary. Head Start already does the job the pre-K movement champions, and needy families have access to financial subsidies.

In Vermont, the pros and cons of universal pre-K fall along party lines. Yet much to the surprise of Vermont conservatives, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been supportive of state pre-kindergarten expansion.

During the 2016 campaign for governor, Scott said, “High-quality, affordable child care is very important.

"I will support the accountable implementation of Vermont’s universal pre-kindergarten law, Act 166, and build upon its likely successes.”

Act 166 provides for universal access to publicly funded pre-kindergarten education, but its rules are implemented by the Agency of Education, in collaboration with the Agency of Human Services.

