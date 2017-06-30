The Eagle’s day-trip idea: Mt. Equinox: Vermont’s highway to heaven

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Highway to heaven: The 5.2 mile drive on Skyline Drive provides unparalleled views of Vermont and beyond.

MANCHESTER — Few states can boast beautiful mountaintop vistas which you can drive to in the comfort of your own automobile.

New Hampshire has the Mt. Washington Auto Road; New York has Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway; Colorado has Pikes Peak Highway; and New Mexico has Sandia Crest Highway. But few Vermont residents appreciate their own “highway to heaven” called Skyline Drive — an unforgettable 5.2-mile-long drive along a private, paved road to the summit of Mt. Equinox, the highest peak in the Taconic Mountain range.

This ancient range of forested, rounded peaks spans Vermont, Massachusetts and New York. The Taconics parallel the Green Mountains, which you can see nearby to the east.

On a clear day from the observation decks of the St. Bruno Scenic Viewing Center at the summit, visitors are rewarded with a stunning 360-degree view of Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. On those clear, exceptionally low humidity days, visitors can glimpse distant Mont Royal, an ancient volcanic core, located in the heart of Montreal.

While native peoples surely climbed the mountain in ancient times, the first recorded ascent of Mt. Equinox was made in September 1823 by Capt. Alden Partridge of the American Literary Scientific and Military Academy (now Norwich University). Partridge and his expedition of military cadets determined that the peak’s elevation is 3,848 feet above sea level. And while the peak’s name sounds as if it was named for Earth’s vernal and autumnal equinoxes (dates of equal days and nights), it is in fact derived from the Abenaki words akwanok or ekwanok, roughly translated to mean “the top of the world.”

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A view of the Carthusian monastery from below the summit of Mt. Equinox.

Today’s Skyline Drive is owned by the Roman Catholic Carthusian monks. Located in an isolated valley far below the summit, you can see the maze-like monastery where monks of the secretive order, founded in France in 1084, live out their lives in daily prayer and contemplation.

You start your summit adventure at the Equinox’s toll house located on historic U.S. Route 7A south of Manchester Village.

Driving up the steep mountain, you’ll pass through a dense hardwood forest, which is home to deer, porcupines, bears, bobcats and birds. At the summit, you are greeted with the fragrant, Christmas scent of balsam fir trees.

Mt. Equinox has plenty of stories to tell.

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Old NORAD radar towers near the summit of Mt. Equinox.

For example, on your ascent of Skyline Drive, you’ll notice an abandoned Cold War-era NORAD radar station (the Vermont State Police have a radio relay station there now).

Near the old NORAD towers is a collapsed tunnel that dates back to the mid 1960s. It would have provided access to subterranean cryonic receptacles for humans placed in low-temperature suspension. This tunnel site is located on the northwest slope of the peak near the 2,800 foot level. The private Vermont-based firm Renew, Inc. had planned to preserve the bodies of several prominent high-I.Q. individuals for future reawakening. But the visionary, sci fi-like project was hastily abandoned following fraud allegations.

According to Sister Mary Anna Martel of Manchester, visiting Mt. Equinox is fun for the entire family, but it can also be a pilgrimage experience for spiritually minded visitors.

“The beautiful Saint Bruno Scenic Viewing Center on the summit has a fascinating history about the Carthusian Monastery and Equinox,” she said. “You can learn about monastic living and there’s a meditation-prayer chapel there.”

Martel noted that the Equinox gift shop, where you’ll buy your toll road token located next to the toll house, includes books and religious items. Look for the colorful rosary beads made by the monks, which are available for purchase. Money for all the items sold help the monks and their good works..

For day trippers and picnickers, the Saint Bruno summit building is warm and welcoming with ultra-clean restroom facilities, a baby changing table and wooden tables on the lower deck for picnicking. There are also tables inside the building placed in front of the center’s rustic, alpine stone fireplace.

Check It Out: The one-way trip from the Middlebury area to Skyline Drive is 74 miles south via U.S. Routes 7 and 7A. The GPS navigation address is 6369 Skyline Dr. in Sunderland. Prices range from $15 for a car and driver to $5 for each additional passenger. Children under age 10 ascend the peak for free. Skyline Drive and summit center are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, from Memorial Day to Oct. 31.

Mt. Equinox facts:

highest Peak in the Taconic Mountain range

average base to summit temperature change 10 degrees

highest recorded wind speed — 121 mph

geological natural aquifer, replenishes ground water

average annual rain fall — 21 inches

average annual snow fall — 98 inches